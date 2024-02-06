Tensions have boiled over at Chaffee School District since a student alleged one of her teachers touched her backside in class.

On Nov. 15, a minor Chaffee High School student reported to a teacher that another teacher, Todd Cabral, touched her "butt" while the two were at his desk.

Since then, Cabral, 50, has resigned and faces a Class A misdemeanor assault charge, and two Chaffee School District employees have filed complaints against the district with the state Commission on Human Rights.

Other teachers are seeking answers.

During a school board meeting Monday, Chaffee teachers and parents huddled outside a meeting room after the board went into closed session. These board meetings are usually scarcely attended, according to multiple district employees.

One employee spoke with the Southeast Missourian, but would not give her name out of fear of retaliation.

"There are a lot of awesome teachers here," she said, "but our administration is beyond corrupt, more than I ever thought would be possible."

The Southeast Missourian reached out to district superintendent Brad Blackman with several questions and a request for comment. On Wednesday, Blackman said the district "will not be providing further information at this time."

The Chaffee School Board accepted Cabral's resignation Monday. It's undisclosed whether his resignation was related to the student's allegation of inappropriate touching. According to multiple district employees, Cabral continued to teach at Chaffee High School until mid-January.

The status of Cabral's employment between mid-January up until Monday's board meeting is undisclosed.

It's also unclear whether the district contacted any law enforcement agencies or took any measures mandated by law to report the student's allegation to state authorities.

In an emailed statement to the Southeast Missourian on Feb. 16, Blackman said the district reported the student's allegation to local law enforcement the same day the district received the student's report in November.

The student's allegation of Cabral's inappropriate touching was never reported to the Chaffee Police Department by the school district, according to Chaffee Police Chief Bill Sullivan.

Sullivan said the incident was reported to the Chaffee Police Department on the morning of Dec. 1, 16 days after the alleged incident occurred.

Sullivan added the department only learned of the alleged assault through a report of a separate incident involving "basically the same parties."

Sullivan would not comment further, citing an inability to comment on an active investigation. He referred questions on the initial incident to Scott County Sheriff's Office detective Eric Dunn. Dunn could not be reached by presstime.

A records request to Chaffee Police Department under the state's Sunshine Law for all documents relating to the alleged incident Nov. 15 was unsuccessful.

Scott Horman, lawyer for the City of Chaffee, said Southeast Missourian's request for records could not be completed until the investigation became "'inactive' as defined by state statute.

Chapter 610.100 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri states all incident reports -- defined as records of law enforcement agencies consisting of the date, time, specific location, name of the victim and immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the initial report of the crime or incident -- are open records.

Reporting to Department of Social Services

Normally, when inappropriate touching is reported to a school official or a teacher suspects abuse, Sullivan said his department is contacted by a school administrator or a representative of the Missouri Department of Social Services.

This never happened in the case of the alleged assault Nov. 15, according to Sullivan.

School personnel are mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect and are required by state law to report suspected child abuse or neglect to the state Department of Social Services's hotline, according to Heather Dolce, media director for the state Department of Social Services.

"Under Missouri law, the Department of Social Services must contact appropriate law enforcement agencies when it receives a report that merits investigation," Dolce said. "Law enforcement agencies may co-investigate or provide other assistance."

The Revised Statutes of Missouri defines child abuse as the infliction of any physical, sexual or mental injury against a child by any person 18 years of age or older.

In an interview with Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, the Chaffee student said Cabral touched her butt while she was standing next to him. She told authorities she and Cabral were going over a test, according to a probable cause statement for Cabral's arrest.

A pen broke, and when Cabral went to throw the pieces away, the student said he "brushed" against her. She said she then felt a "grab" on her buttocks as Cabral moved away from a trash can.