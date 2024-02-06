All sections
NewsMarch 29, 2023

Chaffee teacher faces sexual misconduct charges

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A Chaffee school teacher faces two felonies and one misdemeanor charge for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl. Mitchell John Dirnberger, an industrial technology shop teacher at Chaffee Junior and Senior High School, was charged Friday, March 24, with the Class C felony of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a Class D felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree and the class C misdemeanor of sexual misconduct in the second degree.

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
story image illustation

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A Chaffee school teacher faces two felonies and one misdemeanor charge for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl.

Mitchell John Dirnberger, an industrial technology shop teacher at Chaffee Junior and Senior High School, was charged Friday, March 24, with the Class C felony of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a Class D felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree and the class C misdemeanor of sexual misconduct in the second degree. Dirnberger is also listed as the school's Esports head coach and is also the sponsor for the school's robotics club.

A probable-cause statement signed by Chaffee police Chief William Sullivan stated Dirnberger messaged the 16-year-old girl on Snapchat, saying he had been drinking. He allegedly invited the girl to his house to "cuddle" and "see from there," adding it would be up to her if her "pants stayed on."

Wysiwyg image
Wysiwyg image

During the exchange, the teacher bragged about the size of his genitalia. The minor repeatedly told Dirnberger that what he was asking and doing was illegal and she didn't want to get in trouble, but Dirnberger offered assurances that no one would find out.

Mitchell Dirnberger
Mitchell Dirnberger
Mitchell Dirnberger
Mitchell Dirnberger

According to the messages reviewed by police, Dirnberger also told the girl she could walk down the road and he could pick her up so the girl's parents wouldn't see him on camera.

The information was reported to Chaffee Junior High and Senior High School administration and the school resource officer Friday. Dirnberger was fired from his position, according to a source speaking on the condition of anonymity. His name and image still appeared on the staff directory Tuesday, March 28.

Chaffee's school district is in the middle of litigation regarding another alleged inappropriate situation involving a teacher and student. In November 2021, a student claimed that a teacher, Todd Cabral, had touched her "butt" while the two were at his desk.

In that incident, the district accepted the teacher's resignation, but the alleged touching was not reported by any school officials to law enforcement. Cabral was later charged with a Class A misdemeanor assault. He entered a not-guilty plea.

