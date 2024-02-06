Chaffee teacher faces sexual misconduct charges

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A Chaffee school teacher faces two felonies and one misdemeanor charge for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl.

Mitchell John Dirnberger, an industrial technology shop teacher at Chaffee Junior and Senior High School, was charged Friday, March 24, with the Class C felony of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a Class D felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree and the class C misdemeanor of sexual misconduct in the second degree. Dirnberger is also listed as the school's Esports head coach and is also the sponsor for the school's robotics club.

A probable-cause statement signed by Chaffee police Chief William Sullivan stated Dirnberger messaged the 16-year-old girl on Snapchat, saying he had been drinking. He allegedly invited the girl to his house to "cuddle" and "see from there," adding it would be up to her if her "pants stayed on."

During the exchange, the teacher bragged about the size of his genitalia. The minor repeatedly told Dirnberger that what he was asking and doing was illegal and she didn't want to get in trouble, but Dirnberger offered assurances that no one would find out.