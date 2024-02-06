CHAFFEE, Mo. — Morgan Swinford, Chaffee High School Student Council co-sponsor and math teacher, was named Student Council Advisor of the Year by Missouri Association of Student Councils (MASC) for the southeast district, on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Swinford said she had no idea she won or was even nominated until her nephew sent her congratulations about the award. She learned she was nominated by her last year Student Council co-president, Seger Ruiz, who never told her but figured out how to nominate her for the award.
Swinford said she is so grateful for the award but also shocked as this is only her third year of being a sponsor for the Student Council.
"It means a lot to me because I feel like this program has grown so much in the last couple years. We keep doing more and more community events, and more school events. It means the world to me. It's one of the awards that means the most to me, more than any other thing just because I spend a lot of time with Student Council. We put a lot of hours in and I do it for the kids. I don't want to do it for recognition, I do it for the kids. I do it for the school, for the community because I just see how much it means to everybody. I see how much the community appreciates what we do," Swinford said.
Chaffee Student Council is involved in many activities around the community such as a bike rodeo, raising money for the VFW, participating in volunteer events for Special Olympics, volunteering at benefits around the community and many other types of events. Along with the community, it is a big part in the promoting school pride during homecoming week, volunteering to work at alumni dinners and helping underclassmen at the beginning of the year.
"I love my job. Student Council is one of the biggest things that I love about my job, because we get to work with so many different people and help so many different people. Receiving this award and being recognized is a huge honor to me. I am so grateful."
The Student Council officers will be heading to MASC state later in the year with their sponsors where Swinford will be recognized and be told whether she has won overall Advisor of the Year.
Swinford is a Chaffee alumni and this will be her 15th year of teaching at Chaffee.
"We're very proud of Mrs. Swinford for receiving this award. She goes above and beyond for our students, our community, and is probably one of the most deserving people to receive that award," said principal John Cundiff.
