Chaffee students trick-or-treat for UNICEF

This Halloween, for a change, some trick-or-treaters in Chaffee, Missouri, were after donations for a worldwide relief organization.
Chelsea Nesbit, who teaches math at Chaffee Elementary School, said she’d heard about UNICEF’s fundraising programs for elementary-school students and thought the Trick or Treat for UNICEF program sounded like a good fit for her fifth-grade students.
UNICEF is the United Nations Children’s Fund, created in 1946 to help children in war-torn areas, according to unicefusa.org.
Nesbit said proceeds from this year’s drive will go to areas devastated by recent disasters to help children there.
The trick-or-treating program began in 1950, according to unicefusa.org, and has raised more than $175 million.
UNICEF provided a packet with teaching materials and the orange boxes, said Seth Mayes, who teaches fifth-grade English language arts at Chaffee Elementary.
Students took the boxes along on their trick-or-treating trips over the weekend, Nesbit said.
Mayes said the objective was to ask for loose change while trick-or-treating.
“A donation as small as a dollar gets pencils for 30 students,” Mayes said.
Some students were taking money from their own pockets and donating, Mayes added.
Matt Hamlett, who teaches fifth-grade social studies and science, said, “It was nice to see how excited the children were about helping other people.”
Nesbit said she’s been talking with her students about humility and compassion, and what those words mean and how they can make a difference for other people, especially those less fortunate.
“We’re really proud of our students for taking up this activity and helping each other raise the money, and helping others,” Nesbit continued. “It’s been a big eye-opener to see how involved they are, and wanting to do this activity.”
Final numbers aren’t in yet, Nesbit said, because students have until Friday to turn in their boxes, but she’s happy to see the money coming in.
Initially, the goal was $50 per classroom, Nesbit said, but one student alone already has turned in $48.
Nesbit said she has a counting activity planned for the students once all of the boxes are turned in.
Because the program is relatively new in Chaffee, Mayes said, many people hadn’t seen it before.
“People were very eager to give,” Mayes said. “We’ve had a pretty good response, and we’re still waiting for the end of the week.”
Anyone interested in making a donation may do so through unicefusa.org or by calling Chaffee Elementary and asking for him, Nesbit or Hamlett, Mayes said.
Pertinent address:
408 Elliott Ave., Chaffee, Mo.
