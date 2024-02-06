Chaffee students trick-or-treat for UNICEF

This Halloween, for a change, some trick-or-treaters in Chaffee, Missouri, were after donations for a worldwide relief organization.

Chelsea Nesbit, who teaches math at Chaffee Elementary School, said she’d heard about UNICEF’s fundraising programs for elementary-school students and thought the Trick or Treat for UNICEF program sounded like a good fit for her fifth-grade students.

UNICEF is the United Nations Children’s Fund, created in 1946 to help children in war-torn areas, according to unicefusa.org.

Nesbit said proceeds from this year’s drive will go to areas devastated by recent disasters to help children there.

The trick-or-treating program began in 1950, according to unicefusa.org, and has raised more than $175 million.

UNICEF provided a packet with teaching materials and the orange boxes, said Seth Mayes, who teaches fifth-grade English language arts at Chaffee Elementary.

Students took the boxes along on their trick-or-treating trips over the weekend, Nesbit said.

Mayes said the objective was to ask for loose change while trick-or-treating.

“A donation as small as a dollar gets pencils for 30 students,” Mayes said.

Some students were taking money from their own pockets and donating, Mayes added.

Matt Hamlett, who teaches fifth-grade social studies and science, said, “It was nice to see how excited the children were about helping other people.”