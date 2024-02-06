All sections
NewsApril 4, 2023

Chaffee School District, whistleblower reach settlement

The Chaffee (Missouri) Board of Education voted in closed session Friday, March 31, to approve a settlement for two lawsuits levied at the district. The settlement is for a series of lawsuits filed by Mary Hall, Chaffee assistant principal and curriculum coordinator, against the school district relating to a 2021 incident between a student and former teacher.

Nathan English

The Chaffee (Missouri) Board of Education voted in closed session Friday, March 31, to approve a settlement for two lawsuits levied at the district.

The settlement is for a series of lawsuits filed by Mary Hall, Chaffee assistant principal and curriculum coordinator, against the school district relating to a 2021 incident between a student and former teacher. J.P. Clubb, attorney representing Hall, said the agreement has been signed by both parties.

The tally for Friday's vote and any settlement details have not been provided by the school district. According to section 610.021 of Missouri's Open Records law, any vote or details relating to a settlement involving a public governmental body must be provided at the "final disposition of the matter voted upon or upon the signing by the parties of the settlement agreement." The Southeast Missourian requested information relating to the settlement from the school Friday, but has not received any information as of Monday afternoon, April 3.

Hall filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the district in February. She alleges Chaffee administration took disciplinary action against her for speaking out about failure to report child abuse and the district's "gross mismanagement" of an incident involving a student and former educator at Chaffee.

A female student reported to district personnel that teacher Todd Cabral touched her backside Nov. 15, 2021, while the pair were at his desk.

Cabral later resigned from his position and was subsequently charged with misdemeanor assault. According to earlier reporting from the Southeast Missourian, Cabral stated the touching was unintentional but later acknowledged it was intentional.

He entered a not guilty plea in February 2022.

Hall's lawsuit states she learned none of the school officials who knew of the student's allegations reported them to the Missouri Children's Division — which is required under Section 210.115, RSMo. Hall reported the violations and claims the school district "embarked on a campaign of disciplinary action and character assassination" against her in an attempt to "silence her and destroy her career".

Hall is being represented by attorneys Laura and J.P. Clubb. J.P. Clubb said in a previous interview with the Southeast Missourian that Hall was placed on administrative leave and suspended with pay Jan. 20.

Hall is seeking relief under the whistleblower statute in Missouri law.

The assistant principal also filed a 23-page lawsuit in Scott County in August, asking for a jury trial and $25,000 for emotional distress and an additional $25,000 for lost wages and benefits, plus court costs and attorneys fees.

That lawsuit was granted a change of venue in October to Butler County Court in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, with a court date set tentatively for the week of Monday, Jan. 29.

Local News
