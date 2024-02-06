Chaffee School District is looking to run as "normal" and finish up renovations by the start of its 2023-24 school year, Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Superintendent Shawn Nix said the majority of ongoing construction is done, with workers putting the finishing touches on the building.
"Offices are completed. We've got a couple doors that are getting ready to be installed next week, and that'll pretty much wrap up everything on the inside," Nix said.
He said one aspect that could affect students coming back to school is how they receive their lunch. Nix said finishing work in the cafeteria could affect where students eat.
"Whether we move down to, like, our gymnasium on the sides, and we have that's a big open space that we can utilize for a short time or other places in the building," Nix said. "At the elementary school, they're talking about possibly using classrooms, if need be."
He said the elementary building will be completed first, since they want new kindergarten students to have as "normal" a schedule as possible.
Part of the renovations were about making the school more secure, according to Nix.
"We're gonna have secure vestibule entrances in both buildings. That will allow people to come into the building, take care of things they need to do with the office and will allow school to go on behind the doors without any interruptions," Nix said.
The vestibule entrances also included adding a reception office in the high school building. It will include controlled-access doors with the ability for staff to "buzz in" visitors.
Along with both updates to the building, the district's running track will receive a makeover. Nix said the track is scheduled to be ready by Friday, Sept. 1.
He said the renovations won't affect student-athletes' practice.
Funding the building renovations, except for the track, is coming from a bond issue.
