Chaffee School District is looking to run as "normal" and finish up renovations by the start of its 2023-24 school year, Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Superintendent Shawn Nix said the majority of ongoing construction is done, with workers putting the finishing touches on the building.

"Offices are completed. We've got a couple doors that are getting ready to be installed next week, and that'll pretty much wrap up everything on the inside," Nix said.

He said one aspect that could affect students coming back to school is how they receive their lunch. Nix said finishing work in the cafeteria could affect where students eat.

"Whether we move down to, like, our gymnasium on the sides, and we have that's a big open space that we can utilize for a short time or other places in the building," Nix said. "At the elementary school, they're talking about possibly using classrooms, if need be."