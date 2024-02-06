On Monday, as Chaffee, Missouri students arrived for the first day of classes, the school district was formally served with a lawsuit by one of its administrators — Mary Hall, assistant principal and curriculum director.

Hall of Jackson, in a news release prepared by her attorney, J.P. Clubb of Cape Girardeau and submitted to the Southeast Missourian, alleges Chaffee condoned sexual harassment, created a hostile work environment and "retaliated against her for standing up for her rights and for those of the Chaffee students."

Hall, whom the release said has 11 years of experience in education, reported to school administration in early 2021 being sexually harassed by a co-worker.

In response, the 23-page lawsuit contends, "Chaffee began retaliating and discriminating against Ms. Hall," further alleging that following Hall expressing opposition to an administrative hire made in summer 2021, Chaffee "further retaliated against her (by) making false and defamatory accusations about (Hall's) private life, locking her out of her work accounts, suspending her, changing her job duties and generally making her professional life miserable," according to lawyer Clubb.