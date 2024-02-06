Chaffee receives grant for food

Chaffee will be receiving much needed help from the Southeast Missouri Food Bank after it was awarded a $5,000 grant from the BNSF Railway Foundation to serve the Scott County town specifically.

"Strong community relationships are so important in fighting hunger," said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of the food bank, in a press release. "BNSF has a long history with Chaffee, and their support will help so many people in the community who do not have enough food."

According to the SEMO Food Bank, one in six households and one in five children in Chaffee are considered food insecure.

Southeast Missouri usually has high hunger levels and the pandemic did increase the need for hunger assistance, chief advancement officer at the SEMO Food Bank, Lisa Church, said. The food bank currently serves around 70,000 individuals, which has increased from the about 63,000 individuals that were served before the pandemic.

The BNSF Foundation grant will help address the need in Chaffee by funding quarterly mobile food distributions and sponsoring six Chaffee students in the "Backpacks for Friday" program during the upcoming school year.