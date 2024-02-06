All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 7, 2021

Chaffee receives FEMA grant for sign

Within the next six weeks, residents of Chaffee, Missouri, should expect to see a big new sign outside its firehouse at 222 Main St. The Chaffee Fire Department has secured a Federal Emergency Management Agency SAFER grant to erect the Washington, Missouri-based Ziglin Signs product "as an aid toward helping the department attract firefighters, train them and keep them," said Chaffee fire chief Sam Glency, who notes his department has 13 volunteers but is staffed for 20...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
This promotional photo, provided by Ziglin Sign Company, shows the location and placement of a new sign Chaffee City Council voted Monday to erect outside of the Scott County municipality's firehouse in Chaffee, Missouri.
This promotional photo, provided by Ziglin Sign Company, shows the location and placement of a new sign Chaffee City Council voted Monday to erect outside of the Scott County municipality's firehouse in Chaffee, Missouri.Courtesy City of Chaffee

Within the next six weeks, residents of Chaffee, Missouri, should expect to see a big new sign outside its firehouse at 222 Main St.

The Chaffee Fire Department has secured a Federal Emergency Management Agency SAFER grant to erect the Washington, Missouri-based Ziglin Signs product “as an aid toward helping the department attract firefighters, train them and keep them,” said Chaffee fire chief Sam Glency, who notes his department has 13 volunteers but is staffed for 20.

“Fire departments all over have taken a hit,” he said. “The numbers are going down (and) there aren’t as many volunteers available as there used to be,” noting Gordonville and Millersville have also received SAFER funds.

SAFER, or Staffing for Adequate Fire Emergency Response, is providing Chaffee with $22,000 toward the sign — part of a $109,000 overall four-year FEMA grant to the Scott County municipality.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The sign will actually cost the city $24,956 and Chaffee City Council voted Monday to allow Glency to split the remaining expense not covered by FEMA between the city’s fire department and emergency preparedness budgets.

In addition to advertising for firefighters and reminding citizens of the value the department brings to its citizens, Glency said the sign — with a 3-by 6-foot light-emitting diode (LED) message section and a 2-by 7-foot banner on the top — may be used for Amber, weather and silver alerts plus to promote upcoming community events.

Notes

  • Police Chief Bill Sullivan said his department has two current openings.
  • Requests for proposals have been sent to six trash companies, including the current vendor, Waste Communications. The bids will be opened at council’s next meeting July 19.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy