Chaffee receives FEMA grant for sign

Within the next six weeks, residents of Chaffee, Missouri, should expect to see a big new sign outside its firehouse at 222 Main St.

The Chaffee Fire Department has secured a Federal Emergency Management Agency SAFER grant to erect the Washington, Missouri-based Ziglin Signs product “as an aid toward helping the department attract firefighters, train them and keep them,” said Chaffee fire chief Sam Glency, who notes his department has 13 volunteers but is staffed for 20.

“Fire departments all over have taken a hit,” he said. “The numbers are going down (and) there aren’t as many volunteers available as there used to be,” noting Gordonville and Millersville have also received SAFER funds.

SAFER, or Staffing for Adequate Fire Emergency Response, is providing Chaffee with $22,000 toward the sign — part of a $109,000 overall four-year FEMA grant to the Scott County municipality.