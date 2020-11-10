All sections
NewsNovember 10, 2020

Chaffee police chief dies

Chaffee, Missouri, police chief James O. Chambers died Sunday morning, according to social media reports posted on the Chaffee Police Department's Facebook page and the social media accounts of several other area law enforcement agencies. "Jim had been suffering from ill health for the last few years," former Scott County Sheriff Bill Ferrell said on his Facebook page.

Southeast Missourian

Chaffee, Missouri, police chief James O. Chambers died Sunday morning, according to social media reports posted on the Chaffee Police Department’s Facebook page and the social media accounts of several other area law enforcement agencies.

“Jim had been suffering from ill health for the last few years,” former Scott County Sheriff Bill Ferrell said on his Facebook page. Ferrell said Chambers was a member of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department 23 years before being hired to be Chaffee’s chief of police in September 2008, filling a vacancy created when Jesse Chisum resigned the position.

A post on the Chaffee Police Department’s Facebook page said Chambers will be remembered for his laughter, kindness and leadership.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Monday night.

