Chaffee police chief dies

Chaffee, Missouri, police chief James O. Chambers died Sunday morning, according to social media reports posted on the Chaffee Police Department’s Facebook page and the social media accounts of several other area law enforcement agencies.

“Jim had been suffering from ill health for the last few years,” former Scott County Sheriff Bill Ferrell said on his Facebook page. Ferrell said Chambers was a member of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department 23 years before being hired to be Chaffee’s chief of police in September 2008, filling a vacancy created when Jesse Chisum resigned the position.