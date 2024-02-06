Chaffee PD gets new bulletproof vests, seeks body cameras

The Chaffee City Council was told Monday new bulletproof vests have been received for Police Chief William Sullivan and his five-person department. According to city administrator Lee Horton, the city received a 50% grant reimbursement to defray costs.

Sullivan said he hoped to hear by the end of the week whether a grant will be funded to permit officers to be outfitted with body cameras.

The city's first-ever school resource officer, who will work in Chaffee schools in the coming 2021-2022 academic year, will attend a weeklong training next week in St. Louis.

Fireworks

Fire Chief Sam Glency said Chaffee may not have a community fireworks display this year. Mayor Steve Loucks said a wholesaler the city normally uses in Seymour, Missouri, is having trouble getting supplied. Glency told the council he will not purchase fireworks retail.

"We have a very limited budget for fireworks, and we rely mostly on donations, so we can't overpay by buying retail because the markup is really high," Horton said.

Energy saving

Glency told the council the department is completing a $1,100 joint project with Ameren to convert illumination inside the fire station to LED (light emitting diode) bulbs.