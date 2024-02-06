All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 29, 2019

Chaffee, Oran voters to decide municipal races

In Chaffee, Missouri, Ward 3 Councilman Alan Cook faces a re-election challenge from Doyle Wilson. An employee at the Chaffee City Hall provided home addresses but no contact numbers for either candidate. The Southeast Missourian mailed questionnaires to the home addresses, but as of Thursday neither candidate had responded...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

In Chaffee, Missouri, Ward 3 Councilman Alan Cook faces a re-election challenge from Doyle Wilson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

An employee at the Chaffee City Hall provided home addresses but no contact numbers for either candidate. The Southeast Missourian mailed questionnaires to the home addresses, but as of Thursday neither candidate had responded.

In Oran, Missouri, incumbent Karen LeGrand faces a challenge from John T. Daniels for the Ward 4 seat on the board of aldermen. The Southeast Missouri emailed questionnaires to the two candidates. As of Thursday, neither candidate had responded.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy