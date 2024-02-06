Chaffee, Oran voters to decide municipal races

In Chaffee, Missouri, Ward 3 Councilman Alan Cook faces a re-election challenge from Doyle Wilson.
An employee at the Chaffee City Hall provided home addresses but no contact numbers for either candidate. The Southeast Missourian mailed questionnaires to the home addresses, but as of Thursday neither candidate had responded.
In Oran, Missouri, incumbent Karen LeGrand faces a challenge from John T. Daniels for the Ward 4 seat on the board of aldermen. The Southeast Missouri emailed questionnaires to the two candidates. As of Thursday, neither candidate had responded.
