Chaffee High School junior Ayne Held won first prize in the Missouri Department of Transportation's 19th annual bridge-building competition Thursday, Nov. 17. Held's bridge was also awarded the prize for "Most Aesthetic" bridge design. Oak Ridge High School students won the second through fifth prizes, and the school won first place in "Best Overall Performance."

Students from 25 high schools across the state competed, and almost 250 model bridges were set up on the stage of the Academic Hall auditorium at Southeast Missouri State University.

Made from balsa wood, string and glue, each bridge was tested by being hooked to a bucket that was filled with water until the bridge broke under the weight. Held's bridge broke at 79.4 pounds, and she said she was surprised she won.

"It doesn't seem real, because I was only going for prettiest bridge. It never crossed my mind to go for strongest," Held said. "Honestly, it started as kind of as a joke for me, a way to get out of class. Then when I saw that most aesthetic bridge was a category I decided to go for that."

Craig Compas, district traffic engineer for MoDOT, said they look for the most efficient bridges.

Tom Faris, senior highway designer for MoDOT, tests a model bridge during the agency's bridge-building contest Thursday, Nov 17, at Southeast Missouri State University. Danny Walter

"It's not just how much weight the bridge can hold, it's how much it holds compared to how much the bridge itself weighs," Compas said. "We use a formula to determine the lightest bridges that carry the greatest loads."

Mark Gihring, a science teacher at Oak Ridge High School, accepted the first-place award for his school's science program. Gihring has been bringing students to the competition since it began 19 years ago, and he said the school has several students enter every year.

"The students want to do it," Gihring said. "Oak ridge has been successful in the contest over the years, so it's sort of a self-propagating situation. We've won first place six or seven times."

Gihring said he has had students go on to achieve engineering degrees.

"I know Tanner Slinkard, who won fourth place today, plans to go on to some sort of engineering career," Gihring said. "I've had several students over the years go to Missouri University of Science and Technology and really excel there. It's always good to see your students move on and achieve success."

Mark Gihring, science teacher at Oak Ridge High School, stands with his students who competed in the Missouri Department of Transportation bridge-building contest Thursday, Nov 17, at Southeast Missouri State University. Gihring accepted the first-place award for "Best Overall Performance" for Oak Ridge High School. Danny Walter

Gihring's son, Carson, was also in the competition though not a student at Oak Ridge High School.