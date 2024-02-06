Chaffee native and singer Chapman releases album, "Where I'll Be"

"I was in a really dark place. Just dealing with, I guess, just becoming an adult. Just growing up, basically. And in my free time, I found it was very therapeutic to write my own songs and just work on myself as a musician. You know, fast forward a few years, I've kind of taken that, and then whenever I was working that job, I almost used it as a way out," he said.

When writing songs, he likes to challenge himself to do something new, whether it be from a perspective of something that happened in his life, a dream or even something he knows has happened to someone he knows. Chapman describes his music as a little all over the place but could call it indie-style rock, with his vocals having a little pop in them.

Growing up in a small town such as Chaffee helped shape Chapman to the artist he is today, he said.

"There's a lot of things I thought in my head that I thought were taboo to talk about. A lot of feelings that I had that I didn't exactly know how to vent, I guess whether it be talking to my friends or whatever else. So I think it definitely gave me a creative edge. I guess just bottling stuff in had a lot to say whenever I was actually able to get out there and start writing songs."

Since starting his acoustic career as a full-time singer he has played at many venues around the area. A few of his favorite places to play at are the Riverfront farmers markets and Rude Dog pub. He said the farmers market is a really cool atmosphere where everyone is in a great mood. Chapman said he also enjoys anything Old Town Cape can involve him in due to being able to give back to the community for events they put on.

In February, Chapman released his debut new five track EP "Where I'll Be".

Chapman's advice to those wanting to break into music is simple.

"If it speaks to you, and you want to do it, then take the initiative to go out there and do it. If it makes you happy, whether you're a musician or you're some other type of artist around here or in photography, you don't need to have the standards everybody else around you weighing you down. You have to find a way to do it. If it feeds your soul then go out there, jump and see what happens," he encouraged.

On social meida, www.facebook.com/LoganChapmanMusic, Chapman posts where his weekly gigs will be for those who would like to see him live. His music is also available on every major streaming service.