A Chaffee man was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously-convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Seth A. Barnhart, 25, was sentenced to serve 115 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing indicated Barnhart threatened his ex-girlfriend with a firearm during an altercation in January. Officers with the Scott city Police Department conducted a traffic stop of Barnhart's vehicle shortly after the altercation and discovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol under his driver's seat.