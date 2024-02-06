Chaffee man arrested for alleged DWI

State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Chaffee, Missouri, man Saturday night for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Patrol report states Kyle Biler, 27, was taken into custody in Scott County just before midnight Saturday.
He was taken to Scott County jail and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.