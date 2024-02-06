Chaffee man arrested for alleged DWI

Authorities arrested a Chaffee, Missouri, man Sunday for alleged driving while intoxicated.
Jacob Perkins, 24, was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County shortly after midnight Sunday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
He was taken to the county jail and released.
