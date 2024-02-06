Chaffee man arrested for alleged DWI

A Chaffee, Missouri, man was arrested Tuesday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers arrested Brennan Miller, 22, in Cape Girardeau County at about 9:30 a.m. for alleged driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle, and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
He was taken to the county jail.
