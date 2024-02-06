All sections
November 17, 2023

Chaffee finishes second in bridge-building contest

The Missouri Department of Transportation tested over 200 bridges entered into its 20th annual bridge-building competition Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau. The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials such as balsa wood, string and glue, in just a few weeks...

Chaffee High School's Ayne Held holds the model bridge she constructed for the Missouri Department of Transportation bridge-building competition Nov. 17, 2022, at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Held won for the most aesthetic bridge design last year, as well as this year.Danny Walter

The Missouri Department of Transportation tested over 200 bridges entered into its 20th annual bridge-building competition Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.

The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials such as balsa wood, string and glue, in just a few weeks.

Twenty-eight area schools participated in this year's competition, according to a news release. Anita Clark, MoDOT's senior highway designer, said, "In addition to giving students an opportunity to win prizes, our goal is for students to gain an appreciation of STEM careers, specifically engineering."

Ste. Genevieve, Chaffee and Hartville high schools finished in first, second and third place, respectively. They also received cash prizes for best overall performance. In addition, individual students were recognized for building the lightest bridges that carry the greatest loads:

Hope Schmelzle of Ste. Genevieve won first place; Vinil Bhagha of Ste. Genevieve finished in second place; Josh Horrell of Leopold came in third place; Ayne Held of Chaffee finished in fourth place; and Myra Roth of Saxony Lutheran took home fifth-place honors.

"I'm very proud of all the hard work and dedication these kids put into the bridges. This was a great program whether getting first, second or last place. It's good to get into it and it promotes them doing things for engineering and for STEM," Trenton Gramlisch, Chaffee High School's Industrial Arts Shop teacher, said about the school netting second place.

Other awards included the most aesthetic bridge presented to Held of Chaffee High School and the computer-based electronic bridge award presented to Houston Lafferty of Leopold High School.

Local News
