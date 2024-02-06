Chaffee finishes second in bridge-building contest

Ste. Genevieve, Chaffee and Hartville high schools finished in first, second and third place, respectively. They also received cash prizes for best overall performance. In addition, individual students were recognized for building the lightest bridges that carry the greatest loads:

Hope Schmelzle of Ste. Genevieve won first place; Vinil Bhagha of Ste. Genevieve finished in second place; Josh Horrell of Leopold came in third place; Ayne Held of Chaffee finished in fourth place; and Myra Roth of Saxony Lutheran took home fifth-place honors.

"I'm very proud of all the hard work and dedication these kids put into the bridges. This was a great program whether getting first, second or last place. It's good to get into it and it promotes them doing things for engineering and for STEM," Trenton Gramlisch, Chaffee High School's Industrial Arts Shop teacher, said about the school netting second place.

Other awards included the most aesthetic bridge presented to Held of Chaffee High School and the computer-based electronic bridge award presented to Houston Lafferty of Leopold High School.