Chaffee Council OKs expenditure for fire house addition

The Chaffee (Missouri) City Council has voted to approve $29,027 as final payment on a 35-foot-by-35-foot metal addition, which was completed last week, to the municipal fire station at 222 N. Main St.

The addition, according to city administrator Lee Horton, has two large overhead doors to accommodate emergency preparedness vehicles. The structure will also house supplies.

The city previously paid $29,359 on an initial installment for the addition, bringing the total project cost to $58,386.