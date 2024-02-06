All sections
NewsApril 8, 2021

Chaffee Council OKs expenditure for fire house addition

The Chaffee (Missouri) City Council has voted to approve $29,027 as final payment on a 35-foot-by-35-foot metal addition, which was completed last week, to the municipal fire station at 222 N. Main St. The addition, according to city administrator Lee Horton, has two large overhead doors to accommodate emergency preparedness vehicles. The structure will also house supplies...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The municipal firehouse addition is seen Tuesday at 222 N. Main St. in Chaffee, Missouri.
The municipal firehouse addition is seen Tuesday at 222 N. Main St. in Chaffee, Missouri.Jeff Long

The Chaffee (Missouri) City Council has voted to approve $29,027 as final payment on a 35-foot-by-35-foot metal addition, which was completed last week, to the municipal fire station at 222 N. Main St.

The addition, according to city administrator Lee Horton, has two large overhead doors to accommodate emergency preparedness vehicles. The structure will also house supplies.

The city previously paid $29,359 on an initial installment for the addition, bringing the total project cost to $58,386.

Road work

The council also voted to approve $29,224 for street repair on Davidson Circle and from the intersection of Frates and Hubbard streets to Chaffee Elementary School.

Cemetery

The council opened four bids for mowing at Union Park Cemetery, accepting the lowest offer of $350 per mow from Porter's Lawn Service of McClure, Illinois, taking over from Adult & Teen Challenge, which did not bid the job.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

