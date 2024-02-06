Chaffee convenience store allegedly robbed

CHAFFEE, Mo, -- Chaffee police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged convenience store robbery.
The incident allegedly happened late Monday night at Rhodes 101 Convenience Store on Highway 77.
According to police, two men confronted a store clerk and demanded money from the register. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police described the suspects as two males. One was about 20 years of age; about 5 feet 10 inches tall; heavyset; wearing a Nike-emblazoned hoodie with black and gray camo sleeves; light-colored cargo pants; and black and white sneakers. The other was about 20 years of age; about 5 feet, 7 inches tall; slender; wearing a black hoodie, light-colored jeans and a white watch.
Anyone with information may contact Chaffee Police Department, (573) 887-6911.
