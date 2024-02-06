With a family military background and love for history, two brothers in Chaffee, Missouri, made it to the National level in the National History Day in Missouri competition.
The National History Day in Missouri program aims to “encourage young scholars to present their findings their way through documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances or websites,” according to the National History Day website. This year’s theme was Communication in History, the Key to Understanding.
Andrew Nix, an incoming junior, and Eli Nix, an incoming freshman at Chaffee High School, competed in regionals and the state competition before advancing to Nationals, held Saturday.
Andrew’s senior individual exhibit explored the use of the native Navajo language to create an unbreakable code used in the Pacific theater during World War II; Eli’s junior individual exhibit explored the thoughts, feelings and emotions the “Star-Spangled Banner” communicates.
At regionals, Andrew was awarded a special Military History prize, which included $100 in cash, a trophy and certificate, sponsored by the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri.
Andrew placed first, and Eli placed second in the State competition to qualify for Nationals. They both also received a medal and certificate for placing in the top two.
“Both boys have always loved history, and they were really excited to try to make it in the top two at State and to make Nationals this year,” Jamie Nix, the boys’ mother, said.
This was Andrew’s third year competing in the program and Eli’s second, Jamie said, and it’s both boys’ second year to be selected in the top six at State.
“Participating in NHD has made me a better student and person — I have learned so much looking at an event through someone else’s point of view,” Andrew said.
Andrew first competed in the program in the eighth grade, and after his first year, he was hooked, Jamie said. The next year, both boys competed.
Jamie said the boys’ love for history began long before that, however, when they were kids and first heard the story of their great-great-uncle Frenchie Spradling, who died on the USS Spence during Halsey’s Typhoon in December 1944 in the Pacific Ocean.
“When they heard this story, they both wanted to know more about the events,” Jamie said.
Their great-grandfather Cunningham also served in the Army during World War II, and their grandfather Nix served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
While neither of the boys placed in the top 10 at Nationals this year, Jamie said the boys plan to come back even stronger next year, by joining forces and creating a project together.
Over 5,000 students in grades six through 12 participate in the National History Day in Missouri program each year. For more information on winners from this year’s competition, or information about next year, visit www.nhd.org.
