With a family military background and love for history, two brothers in Chaffee, Missouri, made it to the National level in the National History Day in Missouri competition.

The National History Day in Missouri program aims to “encourage young scholars to present their findings their way through documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances or websites,” according to the National History Day website. This year’s theme was Communication in History, the Key to Understanding.

Andrew Nix, an incoming junior, and Eli Nix, an incoming freshman at Chaffee High School, competed in regionals and the state competition before advancing to Nationals, held Saturday.

Andrew’s senior individual exhibit explored the use of the native Navajo language to create an unbreakable code used in the Pacific theater during World War II; Eli’s junior individual exhibit explored the thoughts, feelings and emotions the “Star-Spangled Banner” communicates.

At regionals, Andrew was awarded a special Military History prize, which included $100 in cash, a trophy and certificate, sponsored by the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri.

Andrew placed first, and Eli placed second in the State competition to qualify for Nationals. They both also received a medal and certificate for placing in the top two.

“Both boys have always loved history, and they were really excited to try to make it in the top two at State and to make Nationals this year,” Jamie Nix, the boys’ mother, said.