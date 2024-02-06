Chaffee bolsters emergency preparedness supplies

The City of Chaffee, Missouri, has purchased enough freeze-dried food to serve 25,000 meals in the event of a future disaster.

In a 6-2 vote Monday, Chaffee City Council approved spending $4,000 for food with an expected shelf life of 20 years that is now housed in the rear of the city's fire house at 222 N. Main St.

"We'll be in good shape for emergency food if a disaster happens," said Sam Glency, Chaffee's emergency preparedness director and fire chief, adding if needed, city residents could be fed out of the accumulated stores for numerous weeks.

Glency told the eight-member council the food had an estimated retail value of $37,522 and is grateful the previous owner was willing to sell it at a greatly reduced price.

The funding is coming from the city's emergency preparedness fund and Glency told council more than $7,000 remains after the purchase.

"We also have drinking water stored and we replace it on an annual basis," Chaffee Mayor Steve Loucks said.

Chaffee residents of a certain age may remember when an F-2 tornado swept into the Scott County city in December 1957.