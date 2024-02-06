Chaffee appoints former judge as city attorney, still waiting on ARP

The City of Chaffee, Missouri, has named former Scott County Associate Circuit Judge Scott T. Horman to succeed David Summers as municipal attorney.

Summers served 42 years in the position and was honored Monday by the Chaffee City Council.

"It's an honor to follow David, who is such a well respected member of the bar (association)," said Horman, a 1993 graduate of Chaffee High School.

Horman served as judge for 12 years and was defeated for reelection in November 2018 by less than a percentage point by current Division 5 Judge Zac Horack.

Pay raises

Chaffee's city clerk, assistant city clerk and city administrator all were approved for 2% raises by the council.

The city collector, in part because of increased workload, was granted a 5% raise, with Administrator Lee Horton noting Chaffee has not replaced the deputy collector.

The council also approved a $50 per month increase for the city's nuisance officer.

First-ever SRO

For the first time, the Chaffee School District will have a full-time school resource officer with the city paying for the SRO's benefit package and the school district paying the salary during the school year.

When school is not in session, the SRO will be tasked for duty with the Chaffee Police Department.

Horton said the city will begin advertising the position to have the resource officer in place for the 2021-2022 academic year.