Chaffee appoints former judge as city attorney, still waiting on ARP

The City of Chaffee, Missouri, has named former Scott County Associate Circuit Judge Scott T. Horman to succeed David Summers as municipal attorney.
Summers served 42 years in the position and was honored Monday by the Chaffee City Council.
"It's an honor to follow David, who is such a well respected member of the bar (association)," said Horman, a 1993 graduate of Chaffee High School.
Horman served as judge for 12 years and was defeated for reelection in November 2018 by less than a percentage point by current Division 5 Judge Zac Horack.
Chaffee's city clerk, assistant city clerk and city administrator all were approved for 2% raises by the council.
The city collector, in part because of increased workload, was granted a 5% raise, with Administrator Lee Horton noting Chaffee has not replaced the deputy collector.
The council also approved a $50 per month increase for the city's nuisance officer.
For the first time, the Chaffee School District will have a full-time school resource officer with the city paying for the SRO's benefit package and the school district paying the salary during the school year.
When school is not in session, the SRO will be tasked for duty with the Chaffee Police Department.
Horton said the city will begin advertising the position to have the resource officer in place for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Chaffee police will hold a bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 to register children's bicycles in an effort to deter theft.
Beginning in July, the city will solicit bids for trash service over the next three years. Waste Connections is the current vendor.
An upgrade to the city's wastewater system is "nearing completion," Horton told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday.
By a 4-3 vote Monday, the City Council greenlighted a fourth change order for $34,425.71.
The council also agreed to release 50% of the $114,000 "retainage" for construction work associated with the upgrade.
Horton said he is hopeful the project will be finished in late June.
Horton told the City Council the municipality is still waiting for funds to be released from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, noting spending guidelines from the U.S. Treasury Department were released online May 11.
The State of Missouri will receive funding first, said Horton, who added Jefferson City will afterward make distributions to county and municipal governments.
According to the National League of Cities, Chaffee is in line for a total of $533,776, with half payable in the next few weeks and the rest in 12 months.