Chad Armstrong joins Cape Girardeau County coroner race

Chad Armstrong, an emergency medical physician from Jackson, has entered the race for the Cape Girardeau County coroner position as a Republican.

“Dealing with the emergency medical aspect as well as the first responders, it felt like there definitely needed to be a change,” Armstrong said. “Looking into the qualifications that are needed, or the lack thereof, I felt like it was something that I could bring a positive impact to the county.”

Armstrong’s main goal, he said, is to bring integrity back to the coroner’s office.

“That would be a day one, first and foremost,” he said.

He said, if elected, he wanted all cases to pass through the coroner’s office to be processed expeditiously and accurately.