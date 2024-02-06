CGPS offers graduation options for 2024 senior class

The Cape Girardeau Public School District is offering seniors three options to receive their high school diplomas after their graduation was cut short on May 19 due to a shooting in the Show Me Center.
One option available is for students to attend an in-person ceremony in June that features increased security. Seniors will be limited to five tickets per family, and each attendee will undergo a weapons screening.
Dates, times and other specifics for the ceremony were shared with graduating seniors and their families.
Students who aren’t comfortable with attending an in-person graduation ceremony can pick up their diplomas at Cape Central High School and take a photo in their caps and gowns. Alternatively, families can also contact the high school’s main office to schedule a pick-up time to receive their senior’s diploma.
