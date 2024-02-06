CGPD warns of officer false impersonation

The Cape Girardeau Police Department warned of a white male falsely identifying himself as an off-duty police officer at Capaha Park. The man posing as an officer requested a person's ID on Monday, Aug. 7, according to a news release issued by the department.

When the man requested the person's ID, he photographed it and then told the person to leave the park, the news release stated. The impersonator had no facial hair, wore a gray T-shirt and drove a red pickup truck.