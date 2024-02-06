All sections
August 9, 2023

CGPD warns of officer false impersonation

The Cape Girardeau Police Department warned of a white male falsely identifying himself as an off-duty police officer at Capaha Park. The man posing as an officer requested a person's ID on Monday, Aug. 7, according to a news release issued by the department...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

The Cape Girardeau Police Department warned of a white male falsely identifying himself as an off-duty police officer at Capaha Park. The man posing as an officer requested a person's ID on Monday, Aug. 7, according to a news release issued by the department.

When the man requested the person's ID, he photographed it and then told the person to leave the park, the news release stated. The impersonator had no facial hair, wore a gray T-shirt and drove a red pickup truck.

Officers rarely approach people in an off-duty capacity, public information officer Robert Newton stated. But if an officer does, he or she should be able to show identification, according to the department's policy.

Newton stated the investigation to find the male involved in the incident is ongoing.

