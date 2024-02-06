CGPD K9 receives body armor donation

The Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Yuki received donated body armor.
The bullet and stab protective vest was provided through a donation to the not-for-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc., according to a CGPD Facebook post. Leah Beale of Oklahoma City was directly responsible for Yuki's armor.
Vested Interest in K9 has provided more than 4,800 K-9 vests since it was formed in 2009. The program is available for all law enforcement dogs in the United States that are at least 20 months old.
The vests can be purchased with a single doation of $960, according to the organization's website. Each one is valued at $1,744-$2,283.
