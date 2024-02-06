CGPD adds 2 new officers, 1 communicator

Two new officers and one communicator will join the ranks of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the department announced Monday via its Facebook page.
Patrolmen Will Sammut and Hunter Juden took their oaths at City Hall on Monday morning. Both have law enforcement experience and will begin field training immediately, the post said.
Tashia Vandeven also has been added as a full-time communicator.
The department has been grappling with staffing issues. Chief Wes Blair presented a mid-year report at the City Council meeting Sept. 6. Cape Girardeau Police Department had 84 of its 107 budgeted full-time staff positions filled, according to the report. At the meeting, Blair said the department was in the midst of background checks on candidates for six full-time officers, one part-time officer candidate, four full-time communications officers and two full-time jailers.
