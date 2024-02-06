All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 27, 2022

CGPD adds 2 new officers, 1 communicator

Two new officers and one communicator will join the ranks of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the department announced Monday via its Facebook page. Patrolmen Will Sammut and Hunter Juden took their oaths at City Hall on Monday morning. Both have law enforcement experience and will begin field training immediately, the post said...

Nathan English
From left, patrolmen Will Sammut and Hunter Juden and communicator Tashia Vandeven will join the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Sammut and Juden will immediately go to field training. Both have previous experience in law enforcement.
From left, patrolmen Will Sammut and Hunter Juden and communicator Tashia Vandeven will join the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Sammut and Juden will immediately go to field training. Both have previous experience in law enforcement.Submitted

Two new officers and one communicator will join the ranks of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the department announced Monday via its Facebook page.

Patrolmen Will Sammut and Hunter Juden took their oaths at City Hall on Monday morning. Both have law enforcement experience and will begin field training immediately, the post said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tashia Vandeven also has been added as a full-time communicator.

The department has been grappling with staffing issues. Chief Wes Blair presented a mid-year report at the City Council meeting Sept. 6. Cape Girardeau Police Department had 84 of its 107 budgeted full-time staff positions filled, according to the report. At the meeting, Blair said the department was in the midst of background checks on candidates for six full-time officers, one part-time officer candidate, four full-time communications officers and two full-time jailers.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 14
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy