CGFD honors former battalion chief Robert Kembel

Taps echoed from Cape Girardeau Fire Department Station No. 1 Saturday afternoon as the community gathered to remember the life of former battalion chief Robert Kembel.

Kembel, 69, of Oak Ridge died Feb. 18 of a ‘sudden, but massive heart attack,’ according to his wife, Debie.

Kembel served 32 years in the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and retired in 2007 as a battalion chief. He also served eight years in the National Guard.

The fire department held memorial services for Kembel on Saturday, beginning with a procession that started at Arena Park, passed by all Cape Girardeau fire stations and ended at Station No. 1 at 1 S. Sprigg St. for the services. Photos of Kembel, along with some personal items, were displayed all around the station.