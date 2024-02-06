CFAP to provide some relief for farmers hurt by coronavirus

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program designed to help farmers, ranchers and other food producers negatively affected by COVID-19, and is taking applications through Aug. 28.

Eligible producers (a person or legal entity) of certain, specified agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and who face substantial costs for inventories, could be eligible for CFAP payments.

An eligible producer’s average adjusted gross income must be less than $900,000 for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018, but if 75% of the income comes from farming, ranching or forestry, the $900,000 limit does not apply.