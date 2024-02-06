All sections
NewsMay 28, 2020

CFAP to provide some relief for farmers hurt by coronavirus

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program designed to help farmers, ranchers and other food producers negatively affected by COVID-19, and is taking applications through Aug. 28. Eligible producers (a person or legal entity) of certain, specified agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and who face substantial costs for inventories, could be eligible for CFAP payments...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program designed to help farmers, ranchers and other food producers negatively affected by COVID-19, and is taking applications through Aug. 28.

Eligible producers (a person or legal entity) of certain, specified agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and who face substantial costs for inventories, could be eligible for CFAP payments.

An eligible producer’s average adjusted gross income must be less than $900,000 for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018, but if 75% of the income comes from farming, ranching or forestry, the $900,000 limit does not apply.

Non-specialty crops, wool, livestock, dairy and specialty crops are included in potentially eligible products.

Producers should apply through the local Farm Service Agency Service Center.

Restrictions apply. More information, including a complete list of eligible agricultural commodities and contact information for service centers, is at www.farmers.gov/cfap. One-on-one support for the application process is available at (877) 508-8364.

The $19 billion immediate relief program CFAP uses funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and other USDA existing authorities.

