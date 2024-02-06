All sections
NewsDecember 18, 2019
Ceres statue returns to top of Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The statue of a Roman goddess that prompted a brief controversy returned to the dome of the Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday. The statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture and grain crops, was taken down last year for structural and cosmetic repairs. A 550-ton crane lifted the 10-foot, 1,407-pound bronze statue back to the top of the dome, the Jefferson City News-Tribune reported...
Associated Press
A statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, is lowered from the top of the Missouri Capitol on Nov. 15 in Jefferson City, Missouri. State Rep. Mike Moon, an Ash Grove Republican, asked Gov. Mike Parson to intervene and prevent the state from reinstalling the stature, claiming it represents a "false god."
A statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, is lowered from the top of the Missouri Capitol on Nov. 15 in Jefferson City, Missouri. State Rep. Mike Moon, an Ash Grove Republican, asked Gov. Mike Parson to intervene and prevent the state from reinstalling the stature, claiming it represents a "false god."Jack Suntrup ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The statue of a Roman goddess that prompted a brief controversy returned to the dome of the Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday.

The statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture and grain crops, was taken down last year for structural and cosmetic repairs. A 550-ton crane lifted the 10-foot, 1,407-pound bronze statue back to the top of the dome, the Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Last week, State Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, asked Gov. Mike Parson to stop the state from returning the "false god" to the Capitol dome, citing his and Parson's Christian faith.

Parson did not respond to Moon's letter and supporters said the statue, which shows Ceres holding a bundle of grain, represents the importance of agriculture in Missouri. It was originally installed on the dome in 1924.

The state spent about $400,000 to restore the statue, as part of a $50 million project to renovate the Capitol's exterior.

