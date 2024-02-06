Ceremony held for redevelopment of Broadway Theatre building

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning, May 30, for the redevelopment of the former Broadway Theatre building in Cape Girardeau.

With sounds of demolition work on the theater's interior underway in the background, Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, addressed a small group of supporters and called the occasion "momentous".

Haynes talked about how the benefits of the project will increase the "vibrancy of our downtown community" including retail and living spaces, as well as increasing property values and sales tax revenues. She said the project has already garnered interest in the form of pre-leases.

"It's exciting to see so much momentum and we can't wait to watch as it continues," Haynes said.

Brennon Todt, owner of Todt Roofing Inc. and the contractor chosen by the city to revitalize the century-old building, said even though the "bricks might be old" they can be returned to service to the community. He called the venture a "living project", and spoke about a discovery his crew made that morning.