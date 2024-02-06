Attendees at Friday, Feb. 3's Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee braved frigid temperatures to step back in time to hear about a vital period in Southeast Missouri history.

W. Dustin Boatwright, Little River Drainage District executive vice president

In remarks titled "Flood Control and Drainage", W. Dustin Boatwright, executive vice president of Cape Girardeau-headquartered Little River Drainage District, described for a crowd gathered at Century Casino Event Center the district's historic impact.

"[The district] runs from south of Cape Girardeau down to the Arkansas line," said Boatwright, a third-generation district employee whose father and grandfather were dragline operators on the project.

"That area makes up about 5% of Missouri and is responsible for about 30% of the commodities of the state — just to give a snapshot of how successful this project has been."

Boatwright said the project was built between 1914 and 1928, transforming what was colloquially referred to as "Swampeast Missouri" into some of the richest and most productive agricultural land in the nation.