Century Casino set to hold beam signing Friday at hotel

Century Casino Cape Girardeau officials will hold a beam-signing event Friday, June 2, to mark a milestone in the construction of a hotel at the location, 777 Main St.
This beam signing will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
The beam signing will follow Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee, which will start at 7 a.m. in the Century Casino Event Center.
The final beam will be dropped into place Wednesday, June 7, at a "topping out" ceremony from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
To register to sign the beam, visit www.capechamber.com.