All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 1, 2023
Century Casino set to hold beam signing Friday at hotel
Century Casino Cape Girardeau officials will hold a beam-signing event Friday, June 2, to mark a milestone in the construction of a hotel at the location, 777 Main St. This beam signing will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and is open to the public. The beam signing will follow Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee, which will start at 7 a.m. in the Century Casino Event Center...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

Century Casino Cape Girardeau officials will hold a beam-signing event Friday, June 2, to mark a milestone in the construction of a hotel at the location, 777 Main St.

This beam signing will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The beam signing will follow Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee, which will start at 7 a.m. in the Century Casino Event Center.

The final beam will be dropped into place Wednesday, June 7, at a "topping out" ceremony from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

To register to sign the beam, visit www.capechamber.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy