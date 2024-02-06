Century Casino prepares for sports betting regulations

Sports betting, once a gamble to take off in Missouri, is close to becoming a reality. Voters approved Amendment 2, changing the state’s constitution to permit sports wagering, by less than 3,000 votes in November.

On Jan. 27, Gov. Mike Kehoe received a set of proposed rules and regulations from the Missouri Gaming Commission to review.

Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau at 777 N. Main St. is one of 13 brick-and-mortar casinos in the state. Its leadership is preparing for the forthcoming allowance of sports betting both at the casino and online.

“I think there are certain things that are more conducive to wager on in-person, but to me it’s all about the overall experience to make sure it’s a great place to watch a game, experience it and place those wagers as well,” said Lyle Randolph, the casino’s vice president of operations.

Even so, online sports betting — where people can place wagers through apps — is significantly more popular.

“What we’ve seen in other states is that online is by far the majority of the use. It captures most of the business,” he said.

Missouri is the 39th state in the country to allow sports betting. The state is charging five-year license fees of $250,000 for on-site sportsbooks and $500,000 for mobile gaming.

Randolph anticipated Missouri will follow similar rules to those in other states. Seven of Missouri’s eight neighboring states, barring only Oklahoma, already allow sports betting.

Casino rules to come