Century Casino manager recounts memories of past eclipses

On the last day of school, I carefully folded the newspaper and placed it into my pocket before leaving for summer break. Over the next couple of weeks, I carefully digested the details about the solar eclipse -- it was a partial eclipse in Missouri with about 75% coverage in our region. Most importantly, I began to understand that to observe the eclipse I would need something to protect my eyes from the sun. A Weekly Reader article stressed that viewing the eclipse directly without eye protection could cause serious eye damage or even blindness. So when the day of the eclipse arrived, I rode my bicycle down the road to my grandparents' farm. I remembered seeing my uncle in the barn welding in the past and knew I would find what I needed -- a welding helmet.

As the time approached, I carefully placed the mask on my head and gazed up at the sun. Through the darkness of the welding mask, I saw the light of the sun. The light coming through the nearly opaque glass made the sun appear in a dark purple hue. First as a full circle and then slowly, the moon began to overtake the light. Soon nearly three-quarters of the sun was obscured leaving a crescent image. It was all that I would see that day -- 75% coverage. I would have to wait another thirty-three years before I had an opportunity to see complete 100% coverage -- the total eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017.

When that day arrived, I no longer needed a welding mask -- specialty solar viewing glasses were now available. These cardboard glasses with two thin pieces of specialty film designed to protect the eyes from the damaging ultraviolet rays of the sun. To commemorate the event, my two girls, Reagan and Reese, paused that morning and took a photo with each of us wearing special eclipse T-shirts and our solar viewing glasses. I was working at the casino in Cape Girardeau, and we hosted a special eclipse-themed luncheon just before noon. The room was decorated with mylar balloons shaped like the sun and a large wooden carving of the moon. As midday approached, everyone made their way to the outdoor patio to gaze up at the sky. Several clouds danced across the sky and everyone hoped that they would not interrupt the show that was about to begin.

Just before the event, the clouds retreated enough that the sun was fully uncovered. At 11:52 a.m., a small sliver of the dark moon began to ease across the western edge of the sun. As the light gradually diminished, the August heat softened. The scene felt quiet, solemn and surreal. As more darkness approached, the birds sensed the transition and fluttered about. The overall coloring was different from a sunset -- the appearance and aspect of things felt of a mellow, purple or silvery tone. From the west, the progress of the shadow was observed along the horizon. The dark haze approached from the western sky, while light was still abundant in toward the east.

Looking southward along Main, the streetlights came on, the photocell sensors tricked into thinking the end of the day had arrived. There was no traffic and very little movement or conversation among the people gathered to observe the event -- it seemed the world around us had paused for a moment to take it all in. The darkened moon continued to advance, slowly sliding farther over the shining sun. The shadows cast soon appeared scattered and less defined, instead becoming shimmering bands cast upon the ground. A strange murkiness was felt as the sun stole the typical lunar role and presented a striking crescent shape. As totality arrived, flashes appeared around the orb of the moon. This phenomenon, known as Bailey's Beads, is said to occur as the sun's last rays pass through the moon mountains. Soon, the light was not enough to cast any distinct shadow. At this point, the eclipse was in totality. The time was 1:20 p.m. For the next minute and 46 seconds, observers removed the solar glasses and had the rare opportunity to look directly toward the sun. The corona of the sun was such that the moon appeared to be a smaller black disk enveloped by a halo of white light. As quickly as it encompassed the sun, the moon shifted slightly away and light began to return. The solar glasses were again required and people resumed moving about. The shadow haze soon lifted and at 2:49 p.m., the moon and sun ceased alignment in Cape Girardeau.

When people hear about a solar eclipse, they may think they have seen one. But typically, they have experienced a partial eclipse. Our region was very fortunate to have the total eclipse event in 2017. To understand the rarity of an occurrence, the last time a total solar eclipse occurred in the location of Cape Girardeau was on July 7, 1442. This would have occurred before European settlement and in the late Mississippian era of the Indigenous people who are known as the mound builders. This is also about the time in Europe when Gutenberg invented the printing press.

Before 2017, the last total solar eclipse that was fully visible anywhere within the state of Missouri occurred on Aug. 7, 1869. Totality was experienced in northeastern Missouri and the area of Cape Girardeau saw 98% obscurity. Missouri also experienced total solar eclipses on Nov. 30, 1834, across the southwest part of the state and across northern Missouri on June 16, 1803. The 1803 eclipse provided totality over Kansas City and was the event that originated the name "corona" for the bright halo that occurs during totality.