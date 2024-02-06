Century Casino Cape Girardeau will reportedly be fined $5,000 in connection with a violation of state gaming regulations.
Members of the Missouri Gaming Commission are expected to act on the matter Wednesday during their monthly meeting in Jefferson City.
"It relates to an issue on a system setting that we discovered and reported back in October," said Lyle Randolph, general manager at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
The system setting, Randolph said, was not directly related to gaming operations.
"It was the marketing promotional system, not the gaming system," he said.
According to Randolph, the Gaming Commission has suggested a $5,000 fine for the violation.
Although she said she was unable to comment on the specific violation or the anticipated fine amount, Gaming Commission public relations coordinator Elizabeth Hoffman confirmed the issue was related to a marketing system issue at the casino.
"It was a new technology for us and an employee had incorrectly set up a marketing promotion," Randolph explained and said the problem was detected by Century Casino's staff. The staff, subsequently, reported the issue to the gaming commission.
"We had to go back and reissue entries for a new promotion and contact the impacted players," he said. "It was corrected, but [the Gaming Commission] takes those things very seriously, as they should."
Century Casino has added staff and additional training as a result of the issue, which Randolph said is not expected to reoccur.
"Typically, the gaming commission will escalate fines if those issues continue. Five thousand is sort of the shot across the bow," Randolph said. "If issues like that would continue, it would escalate. We do not plan to protest or appeal the fine."
