Century Casino Cape Girardeau will reportedly be fined $5,000 in connection with a violation of state gaming regulations.

Members of the Missouri Gaming Commission are expected to act on the matter Wednesday during their monthly meeting in Jefferson City.

"It relates to an issue on a system setting that we discovered and reported back in October," said Lyle Randolph, general manager at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

The system setting, Randolph said, was not directly related to gaming operations.

"It was the marketing promotional system, not the gaming system," he said.

According to Randolph, the Gaming Commission has suggested a $5,000 fine for the violation.