NewsSeptember 29, 2020
Central's Glass proposes longer-lasting Jefferson pool, higher price tag
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau School Board considered Monday a revised proposal for a civic center at Jefferson Elementary, including what school district superintendent Neil Glass called a "bricks and mortar" building to house a new pool. The area in purple represents Jefferson's existing footprint and will be subject to remodeling while the mustard-colored area comprises the proposed new addition.
Suggesting the district has reached a “crossroads” in more than two years of discussion, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass proposed Monday the school board consider a more expensive “bricks-and-mortar” building to house a planned aquatics center at Jefferson Elementary.

Glass, who has been with the district 12 years, the last four as superintendent, said constructing a less expensive “sprung structure” pool with a canvas covering similar to the current Central Municipal "bubble" Pool “will not be conducive” to meet the needs of the district and community.

A more permanent building, Glass said, should last 50 years, twice as long as the estimate for a sprung structure.

In April 2018, Cape Girardeau voters approved a parks/stormwater tax, which included $6 million in funding for an indoor aquatic center.

In April 2019, school district voters approved a bond issue to raise $4 million for the aquatic project.

Wysiwyg image

Glass’ extensive proposal to the seven board members included a detailed budget and color-coded schematics.

Glass estimates the Jefferson pool cost now at $5.4 million — up from the original $4.4 million.

The center is part of a $11.3 million total price tag at Jefferson, for what Glass called a “civic center” to include not just aquatics but a preschool center with four new classrooms, a new gymnasium, a commons area, and kitchen improvements.

“This project will enhance our community,” Glass said after the meeting,

“We can offer water classes and aerobics to the community, as well as meet the instructional needs of our students,” he added.

The school district and City of Cape Girardeau previously reached tentative agreement on a two-pool plan — the new pool at Jefferson and renovation of the existing municipal pool.

More expensive

Glass said the district doesn’t have $11.3 million currently to spend on the overall Jefferson project — the more expensive and longer-lasting pool building driving up the price — but offered ideas to make up the difference.

“It’s a calculated risk,” he admitted.

“We have $2 million in the district’s capital project money, which we’ve normally set aside as ‘rainy day’ funds,” Glass said, “and I’d be comfortable using half of it to put toward the project.”

Glass said he would be comfortable taking the capital funds balance down to $500,000, if necessary.

Even using capital funds does not get the district all the way to meeting the price tag, Glass admitted.

“I’m hopeful of a favorable bidding day,” said Glass, adding “contractors are hungry for commercial work due to COVID.”

Support

Jeff Glenn, board member and former steering committee chairman for the aquatic advisory committee, gave assent to Glass’ proposal.

“If we have these (capital) funds available and if there is no undue pressure on that fund, I’m in support,” he said.

Fellow board member Jared Ritter also added favorable comments.

Glass’ proposal was informational only and no vote was taken by the board.

Glass said if money runs tight on the total project, the district can “a la carte” certain pieces of the plan.

Glass said the revised proposal would “closely resemble” Southeast Missouri State University’s recreational pool, with a slide, a whirlpool and lanes set aside for community use.

Timeline

Glass said the district will work in close consultation with the City of Cape Girardeau and seek its assent but is hopeful of a “bid day” in March or April 2021 with groundbreaking that summer.

“We will meet with the city to make sure (the revised proposal) addresses its needs as well,” he said.

