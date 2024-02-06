Suggesting the district has reached a “crossroads” in more than two years of discussion, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass proposed Monday the school board consider a more expensive “bricks-and-mortar” building to house a planned aquatics center at Jefferson Elementary.

Glass, who has been with the district 12 years, the last four as superintendent, said constructing a less expensive “sprung structure” pool with a canvas covering similar to the current Central Municipal "bubble" Pool “will not be conducive” to meet the needs of the district and community.

A more permanent building, Glass said, should last 50 years, twice as long as the estimate for a sprung structure.

In April 2018, Cape Girardeau voters approved a parks/stormwater tax, which included $6 million in funding for an indoor aquatic center.

In April 2019, school district voters approved a bond issue to raise $4 million for the aquatic project.

Glass’ extensive proposal to the seven board members included a detailed budget and color-coded schematics.

Glass estimates the Jefferson pool cost now at $5.4 million — up from the original $4.4 million.

The center is part of a $11.3 million total price tag at Jefferson, for what Glass called a “civic center” to include not just aquatics but a preschool center with four new classrooms, a new gymnasium, a commons area, and kitchen improvements.

“This project will enhance our community,” Glass said after the meeting,

“We can offer water classes and aerobics to the community, as well as meet the instructional needs of our students,” he added.

The school district and City of Cape Girardeau previously reached tentative agreement on a two-pool plan — the new pool at Jefferson and renovation of the existing municipal pool.

More expensive

Glass said the district doesn’t have $11.3 million currently to spend on the overall Jefferson project — the more expensive and longer-lasting pool building driving up the price — but offered ideas to make up the difference.