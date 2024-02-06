Central U.S. flooding hits recreation, tourism industries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- As the waters of the swollen Arkansas River rose in Little Rock, and threatened to reach record heights, Samuel Ellis had to make the tough, but prudent, decision to indefinitely shutter kayak rentals from his tour company.

Weeks of flooding along the Arkansas and Mississippi rivers has hit tourism and recreation businesses in the central U.S., regardless of whether they're directly dependent on the river.

Three years ago, Ellis' new kayak and bike rental and tour company had three kayaks for rent; now he says he often has 25 people at a time paddling down the usually gentle river.

Ellis said waters tend to be higher in June anyway, but around Memorial Day this year, Ellis had to temporarily close down his downtown riverfront boathouse and his typically more protected location slightly farther upstream in anticipation of historic flooding. His company, Rock Town River Outfitters, also rents bikes, but the river has spilled over onto trails along its banks, so tours have been restricted to dry areas downtown.

"It has hit me pretty hard this month. I'm hoping the water will go down fast so that we can at least have our bike trail back," Ellis said.

Main Street in downtown Grafton, Illinois, is seen Wednesday being swamped with Mississippi River floodwater. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file

Record flooding has hit much of the south and central U.S. this spring, as higher than average rains have strained dams and aging levees.

About a quarter of the businesses surveyed by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism reported an impact by the flood, said deputy director Kristine Puckett.

The department has been working to combat fears the entire state is underwater and is reminding tourists and residents alike the Natural State has 50 state parks, as well as dozens of towns and cities, unaffected by flooding.

For some Mississippi River towns relying heavily on tourists, the perception of the flood is as bad as the high water itself.

Kimmswick, Missouri, just south of St. Louis, has only 170 residents but draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually to small restaurants, quaint shops and two huge festivals. One of them, the Strawberry Festival scheduled for last week, had to be canceled because of the flooding.