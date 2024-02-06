All sections
NewsApril 29, 2021

Central students fundraise for VFW; grant received for math education

Cadets from Cape Girardeau Central High School's Air Force Junior ROTC have raised $1,600 for a veterans' relief fund administered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838. The AFJROTC will hold its annual awards presentation at 6 p.m. May 7 in Richard Kinder Hall...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC students pause before a presentation to the Cape Girardeau School Board on Monday. From left, squadron commander Ethan Glenn (at podium), left to right behind Glenn are cadets Haley Stone, Mariel Bisher and Jack Maxton.
Cape Girardeau Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC students pause before a presentation to the Cape Girardeau School Board on Monday. From left, squadron commander Ethan Glenn (at podium), left to right behind Glenn are cadets Haley Stone, Mariel Bisher and Jack Maxton.Jeff Long

Cadets from Cape Girardeau Central High School's Air Force Junior ROTC have raised $1,600 for a veterans' relief fund administered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838.

The AFJROTC will hold its annual awards presentation at 6 p.m. May 7 in Richard Kinder Hall.

Additionally, a $7,500 check was presented Monday at the Cape Girardeau School Board meeting to the district's foundation by the Cape Area Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The money, intended to help defray the cost of mathematics curriculum, was presented by Glenn "Skip" Smallwood to foundation director Amy McDonald.

Recognitions

  • Central's Breyton Osburn and Emma McDougal have been named as part of Missouri Scholars 100.
  • Olivia Garagnani of CHS was awarded a $1,000 check as the 2021 Leidos STEAM Expressions winner.

The following students received in-person recognition as "Terrific Tigers" for April:

  • Levi Morris, third grade, Alma Schrader Elementary, son of Kristina and Daniel Morris.
  • Riley Harrison, second grade, Blanchard Elementary, daughter of Amy and Marion Harrison.
  • Jaelynn Williams, fourth grade, Clippard Elementary, daughter of Courtney Davis and Jeremy Williams.
  • Eric Tucker, first grade, Franklin Elementary, son of Nikita Moore.
  • RaeLynn Bowen, kindergarten, Jefferson Elementary, daughter of Hadley Bowen.
  • Akitha Dias, sixth grade, Central Middle School, son of Pratibha and Dharshaka Dias.
  • Max Cairns, eighth grade, Central Junior High, son of Aimee and Paul Cairns.
  • Andrea Guiterrez, 12th grade, Central High School, daughter of Susana and Saul Guiterrez.
  • Dana Martin, sixth grade, Central Academy, daughter of Tanya Warren.
Local News
