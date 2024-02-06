Central students fundraise for VFW; grant received for math education

Cadets from Cape Girardeau Central High School's Air Force Junior ROTC have raised $1,600 for a veterans' relief fund administered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838.

The AFJROTC will hold its annual awards presentation at 6 p.m. May 7 in Richard Kinder Hall.

Additionally, a $7,500 check was presented Monday at the Cape Girardeau School Board meeting to the district's foundation by the Cape Area Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The money, intended to help defray the cost of mathematics curriculum, was presented by Glenn "Skip" Smallwood to foundation director Amy McDonald.