Central senior honored by National Merit organization

Cape Central high school senior Breyton Osburn was named a commended student by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, or NMSC, program, the school district announced.
Osburn was honored for exceptional academic promise and performance on a qualifying test, according to the district.
He is a member of the football, soccer and baseball teams. He serves as soccer captain and was named Academic All-State for football as a junior. He is an executive officer in Student Senate, a member of the National Honor Society and a Tiger Ambassador.
CHS senior Emma McDougal was named a semifinalist in the NMSC program earlier this fall.
