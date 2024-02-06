Central Municipal Pool, equipment unharmed in weekend incident

Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said an incident occurred at Central Municipal Pool over the weekend but resulted in no monetary damage to the pool or equipment.
Officers were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. Saturday to the pool at 1920 Whitener St., Hann said in a text message Sunday evening.
"It appeared someone entered onto the property after hours and threw outdoor chairs and items into the pool," he said.
