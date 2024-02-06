Central Mo. library system workers vote to unionize

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Workers at Daniel Boone Regional Library in central Missouri have voted to form a union, library officials said in a statement Monday.

The new union will be the only active public library union in the state.

The results showed 101 employees in favor of unionizing with 55 opposed, for 65% approval, according to the Missouri State Board of Mediation.

Daniel Boone Regional Library has branches in Columbia, Fulton, Ashland and Holts Summit.