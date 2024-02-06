Central Missouri sees spike in HIV diagnoses

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri is seeing a dramatic uptick in HIV diagnoses, a trend mostly concentrated in the central part of the state, according to health experts.

New HIV diagnoses in Missouri increased by more than 10 percent between 2013 and 2016, which is the most recent state data available. But the increase was much steeper in the 40 central counties the state considers part of the Central HIV Care Region, with new HIV diagnoses climbing by nearly 170 percent during that same period, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Almost all of those cases occurred through sexual transmission, said Derek Landes, who directs prevention education and outreach health services at Spectrum Health Care in Columbia.

Men who have sex with men continue to be the most vulnerable group to contract HIV, which weakens the body's immune system by destroying white blood cells that fight infection. About 1 in 6 men who have sex with men will likely contract HIV in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There's a growing trend among younger generations that HIV isn't something they have to worry about anymore, Landes said.