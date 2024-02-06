Central Missouri chili festival canceled because it's too popular

LUPUS, Mo. -- A chili festival that began as a small party in a central Missouri village is shutting down this year because it's become a victim of its own success.

The Lupus Chili Fest drew more than 2,000 people to the village of 30 residents last year and similar, if not larger, crowds were expected for this year's event.

The Columbia Missourian reported festival organizers recently announced this year's event was canceled because the village couldn't handle the anticipated crowds.

Jim Denny, a former mayor, said when the event began, the chili was made by "church ladies," and the focus was chili and music.

"It was really more like a party back then, than a formal organized event," said Denny, 74. "It was a totally different time."

Locals said the festival deteriorated into a large and unruly party with thousands of strangers.

"Last year, we had over 2,000 down here, and it's from Facebook advertisements," Denny said. "When it's in the 1,000 range, it's beyond our ability to deal with it."

Doug Elley, 71, another former mayor, remembered asking news outlets a few decades after the event began to avoid promoting it.