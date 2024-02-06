All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 18, 2017

Central Missouri chili festival canceled because it's too popular

LUPUS, Mo. -- A chili festival that began as a small party in a central Missouri village is shutting down this year because it's become a victim of its own success. The Lupus Chili Fest drew more than 2,000 people to the village of 30 residents last year and similar, if not larger, crowds were expected for this year's event...

Associated Press

LUPUS, Mo. -- A chili festival that began as a small party in a central Missouri village is shutting down this year because it's become a victim of its own success.

The Lupus Chili Fest drew more than 2,000 people to the village of 30 residents last year and similar, if not larger, crowds were expected for this year's event.

The Columbia Missourian reported festival organizers recently announced this year's event was canceled because the village couldn't handle the anticipated crowds.

Jim Denny, a former mayor, said when the event began, the chili was made by "church ladies," and the focus was chili and music.

"It was really more like a party back then, than a formal organized event," said Denny, 74. "It was a totally different time."

Locals said the festival deteriorated into a large and unruly party with thousands of strangers.

"Last year, we had over 2,000 down here, and it's from Facebook advertisements," Denny said. "When it's in the 1,000 range, it's beyond our ability to deal with it."

Doug Elley, 71, another former mayor, remembered asking news outlets a few decades after the event began to avoid promoting it.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I always felt like when Facebook came out, a dark cloud came over the likelihood of it continuing, because it was always word of mouth, friends telling friends," Elley said.

Elley began the Lupus Chili Fest to raise money for the village's expenses without raising taxes.

As the crowds grew, Elley said the chili had to be made elsewhere, and the town had to rent portable restrooms and a dumpster.

His goddaughter, Violet Vonder Haar, 29, sang at the Chili Fest throughout her childhood and is the lead singer of Violet and the Undercurrents.

"One of my earliest memories is falling asleep on the couch in the Lupus General Store during a Chili Fest," she said. "It's in my blood."

But she understands why the event is being canceled.

She said festival attendees hadn't respected the community, often using drugs and alcohol and leaving a lot of litter behind.

She said changes are needed if people want the event to grow from a party to a full-fledged musical festival.

"If they do want to continue throwing a party of that size in a space that small, I think there are some things that need to happen that haven't happened in the past," Vonder Haar said. "I think having more logistical conversations is important as (the festival) continues to grow."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root...
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy