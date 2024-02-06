Rising COVID-19 cases in the student body and among staff has prompted Cape Girardeau Central High School administrators to shut down in-person learning for a week, beginning Monday.
Kristen Tallent, communications director for the district, said Wednesday afternoon the decision was out of an “abundance of caution.”
“Considering the numbers, it’s not something we wanted to risk,” she explained.
More than 10% of the CHS student body needed to be quarantined, said Tallent, adding that district-wide there are 13 active COVID cases: seven students and six staff.
Tallent said district officials considered not only the number of verified cases of the disease but also numbers of students and staff under quarantine.
“Looking at all the information, we have to know when to pump the brakes to not get in a bad spot,” she added.
The closure affects only the high school.
Talent said that next week, district officials will deliberate reopening as they have new information.
Because of the district’s experience in the spring and this fall with remote learning, officials are in a better position to conduct meaningful instruction, Tallent said.
“We are definitely in a much better position than we were last spring,” she said. “We have been conditioning the students for virtual learning so students know what the expectations are as well as what type of learning tools there are. The staff has done a great job. The students have been getting practice at this, and the staff is getting practice so we have as little disruption as possible.”
Regarding school-provided meals for high school students, Tallent said the district will provide meals at the junior high school next week.
District officials will monitor the virus situation next week and inform parents of the path forward.
“We will be watching it every day, huddling with the leadership team. We want to let families know if there will be an extension of virtual learning as soon as possible,” Tallent noted. “We want to make sure people have as much time as they possibly can. We know our families want us to be in school. We want our kids to be in school. It’s what’s best for kids, but we have to hit pause for a week.”
