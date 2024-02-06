Rising COVID-19 cases in the student body and among staff has prompted Cape Girardeau Central High School administrators to shut down in-person learning for a week, beginning Monday.

Kristen Tallent, communications director for the district, said Wednesday afternoon the decision was out of an “abundance of caution.”

“Considering the numbers, it’s not something we wanted to risk,” she explained.

More than 10% of the CHS student body needed to be quarantined, said Tallent, adding that district-wide there are 13 active COVID cases: seven students and six staff.

Tallent said district officials considered not only the number of verified cases of the disease but also numbers of students and staff under quarantine.

“Looking at all the information, we have to know when to pump the brakes to not get in a bad spot,” she added.