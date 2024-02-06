Central Academy's JAG program aimed at after-graduation success

The Cape Girardeau School District launched the JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) initiative this fall at Central Academy, the 145-student program for students struggling academically in grades five through 12 and who find themselves in need of more one-on-one attention from teachers.
Academy director Zech Payne said school superintendent Neil Glass had heard about the JAG and suggested it be looked into.
Payne said Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is bullish on JAG.
The www.jag.org website states the not-for-profit organization serves “youth who face significant challenges, to help them reach economic and academic success.”
“DESE told us that JAG, with its focus on project-based learning, is 260% more successful in transitioning high school graduates to the next level — whether it be the military, a job or college,” Payne said.
The JAG program has been around for 40 years in the Show Me State and teaches so-called “soft” skills — such as teamwork, effective communication, problem solving, dependability, adaptability and conflict resolution.
“Typically, you see JAG in smaller school districts than ours,” Payne said.
“We know this program will be perfect for our kids,” he added.
One participant in the program, DaShonta Sterling, on Monday told the school board 27 students are enrolled in JAG for the current term.
Sterling, who recently won a JAG essay contest, will represent Central Academy on Nov. 10 at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Missouri.
“JAG helps with attitude adjustment, resume preparation, mock (job) interviews and exploring careers from cosmetology to welding,” said Sterling, who is on track to graduate from Central in March.
Robin McKinley, a JAG specialist, said the program requires students be contacted once a month for a full year after graduation.
“I will call on the phone and if applicable, will go to their job sites to check in,” McKinley said.
“I was shocked by how many of our graduates had no job, were not going to school or who were basically living in the basement,” she added.
McKinley said JAG’s program looks more deeply at employment than what job is available and how much it pays.
“We want to find out if a student really has the skills to pursue a certain vocation,” she said.
“Our students are resilient,” said Payne, whose Central Academy is on the back side of the building also housing the district’s central administrative staff.
“We want to help students overcome past events in their lives — poor attendance, poor grades, a traumatic event — and other barriers that work against success,” he added.
Central Academy offers two additional academic credits every year to its students — two more than are available at Central High School — to help them catch up with their peers.
The initial cost to the school district for JAG is $60,000, with half that amount available for reimbursement by the state.
