Central Academy's JAG program aimed at after-graduation success

The Cape Girardeau School District launched the JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) initiative this fall at Central Academy, the 145-student program for students struggling academically in grades five through 12 and who find themselves in need of more one-on-one attention from teachers.

Academy director Zech Payne said school superintendent Neil Glass had heard about the JAG and suggested it be looked into.

Payne said Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is bullish on JAG.

The www.jag.org website states the not-for-profit organization serves “youth who face significant challenges, to help them reach economic and academic success.”

“DESE told us that JAG, with its focus on project-based learning, is 260% more successful in transitioning high school graduates to the next level — whether it be the military, a job or college,” Payne said.

The JAG program has been around for 40 years in the Show Me State and teaches so-called “soft” skills — such as teamwork, effective communication, problem solving, dependability, adaptability and conflict resolution.

“Typically, you see JAG in smaller school districts than ours,” Payne said.

“We know this program will be perfect for our kids,” he added.

A Central JAG student

One participant in the program, DaShonta Sterling, on Monday told the school board 27 students are enrolled in JAG for the current term.

Sterling, who recently won a JAG essay contest, will represent Central Academy on Nov. 10 at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Missouri.