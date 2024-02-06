Center Junction work set to start in mid-February

Preliminary work on the interstate bridge replacement and diverging diamond interchange project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will begin within two weeks, weather permitting.

According to the Missouri Department of Transporation, the initial work will involve a series of lane closures along Interstate 55 both north and south of the highway's interchange with Route 61.

MoDOT announced Friday work will start Feb. 11, weather permitting, with the closure of the right lane of southbound Interstate 55 north and south of Exit 99. MoDOT will close the lane from 8:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily through Feb. 17 to lengthen the acceleration ramp onto the interstate.

MoDOT then plans to close the left lane of southbound I-55 for three days starting Feb. 18 to begin construction of a "crossover" lane between southbound and northbound lanes.

This will be followed by closure of the right lane of northbound I-55 in the vicinity of Exit 99 the week of Feb. 24 to allow for the lengthening of the acceleration lane onto the interstate. The closure will take place from 8:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night during the week.

Various lane closures, with a 10-foot width restriction, will take place on northbound I-55 starting March 2 through early April to complete "crossover" lane construction between the northbound and southbound lanes.