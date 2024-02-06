All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 4, 2021

Center Junction work running 'months ahead of schedule'

The diverging diamond interchange project at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, slated for completion by early November, could be finished several months sooner, according to the project’s general contractor. “Everything is really clicking well on that job,” Phil Penzel, chief operating officer at Penzel Construction Co. in Jackson, said Wednesday. “I’m guessing we’re three months ahead of schedule.”...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Center Junction, between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, is seen Dec. 15.
Center Junction, between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, is seen Dec. 15.Sarah Yenesel

The diverging diamond interchange project at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, slated for completion by early November, could be finished several months sooner, according to the project’s general contractor.

“Everything is really clicking well on that job,” Phil Penzel, chief operating officer at Penzel Construction Co. in Jackson, said Wednesday. “I’m guessing we’re three months ahead of schedule.”

He said he believes an August or September completion is well within reach.

“That’s what our current goal is,” he said.

It was a year ago this week work began on the $17.4 million projection, which involves replacement of both northbound and southbound interstate bridges as well as redesign of the U.S. 61 interchange below the interstate.

Favorable weather and modification of the project timeline have helped move the work well ahead of schedule.

“Last summer, (the weather) was pretty decent, and when we did have weather delays, it didn’t necessarily hurt critical pieces of the project,” said Penzel, whose father and grandfather helped build the original bridges nearly 60 years ago.

Most of the new pavement along U.S. 61 has been laid and the southbound interstate bridge has been replaced. Work is now underway on the northbound bridge.

“We don’t have to be done until the first of November, but we already have one of our (bridge) abutments finished and we’re working on the other one,” Penzel said. “And the last I heard a day or so ago is that we had 50% of the holes drilled for the next bridge piers. There are 12 of them and I think they’re on number seven and that’s awesome.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Penzel Construction has modified the original construction schedule to accelerate some aspects of the project.

“We made decisions along the way that greatly affected the public in a good way,” Penzel said. “For instance, we opened the southbound ramp (from I-55 onto westbound U.S. 61) way early and we went ahead and finished everything east of the bridges on the Cape side. It was supposed to be two-way traffic all the way to where Enterprise car rental is, but we were able to finish all the way to Cape County Park, which created a better traffic flow for the public heading west.”

Beams for the new northbound I-55 bridge, Penzel said, will probably be installed by early summer.

Bridge ‘experiment’

The northbound I-55 bridge, Penzel said, will differ slightly from the southbound bridge because it will use a new type of concrete reinforcing steel material, commonly known as rebar, that is coated with chrome rather than the standard epoxy-coated rebar used in construction of the southbound bridge last year.

“It’s not that often we get a chance to do a side-by-side comparison of different products,” explained Brian Holt, Missouri Department of Transportation resident engineer in Jackson.

The bridges will be monitored in the coming decades to see which rebar holds up better in terms of its resistance to rust and corrosion.

“It’s an interesting twist to the project,” Penzel said. “But we’ll all be long gone before anybody figures it out; I honestly believe the way these bridges are built they could theoretically easily last 100 years.”

Looking for business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be cl...
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's ri...
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy