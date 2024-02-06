Center Junction work running 'months ahead of schedule'

The diverging diamond interchange project at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, slated for completion by early November, could be finished several months sooner, according to the project’s general contractor.

“Everything is really clicking well on that job,” Phil Penzel, chief operating officer at Penzel Construction Co. in Jackson, said Wednesday. “I’m guessing we’re three months ahead of schedule.”

He said he believes an August or September completion is well within reach.

“That’s what our current goal is,” he said.

It was a year ago this week work began on the $17.4 million projection, which involves replacement of both northbound and southbound interstate bridges as well as redesign of the U.S. 61 interchange below the interstate.

Favorable weather and modification of the project timeline have helped move the work well ahead of schedule.

“Last summer, (the weather) was pretty decent, and when we did have weather delays, it didn’t necessarily hurt critical pieces of the project,” said Penzel, whose father and grandfather helped build the original bridges nearly 60 years ago.

Most of the new pavement along U.S. 61 has been laid and the southbound interstate bridge has been replaced. Work is now underway on the northbound bridge.

“We don’t have to be done until the first of November, but we already have one of our (bridge) abutments finished and we’re working on the other one,” Penzel said. “And the last I heard a day or so ago is that we had 50% of the holes drilled for the next bridge piers. There are 12 of them and I think they’re on number seven and that’s awesome.”